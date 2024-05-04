I.N.D.I.A. bloc government's first decision will be to waive off farmers' loans: Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Nadha town of Budaun, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In the third phase of elections on May 7, the public will throw BJP seven miles away. This phase is going to wipe them out. In the first two phases, the people have overturned the BJP and in the third, the people are going to wipe out these people."

"They will be wiped out because they have not left any section with which they have not indulged in fake talks. If we take the last ten years into account, all their talks and promises have turned out to be false," Yadav said.