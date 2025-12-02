<p>Bengaluru: A construction worker was killed on Sunday after a speeding car hit him while he was crossing National Highway 44 near Devanahalli, police said.</p>.<p>The victim died of his injuries while being taken to hospital, and police arrested the driver for causing death by negligence.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 6:15 pm near Sattva Apartments.</p>.<p>Pintu Paswan (39), a mason at a private company, was crossing the highway from Sattva Apartments towards Kannamangala when a white Toyota Innova (KA 50 ME 9972) allegedly struck him at high speed.</p>.Bengaluru: Realtor on the run after demanding sexual favours from spa therapist .<p>The impact flung Paswan onto the car’s bonnet before he fell onto the road. Witnesses, including a co-worker, rushed a profusely bleeding Paswan to a private hospital in an ambulance. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.</p>.<p>Police identified the Innova driver as Mohan Kumar CM, 34, who was headed towards Devanahalli.</p>