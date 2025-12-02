<p>Bengaluru: A realtor allegedly misbehaved with a woman therapist at an ayurvedic wellness spa in Mathikere, according to a police complaint. </p>.<p>The Yeshwantpur police have identified the suspect and are looking out for him, a senior officer said. </p>.<p>As per the FIR, the realtor visited the spa on November 29 and demanded sexual advances from the therapist. She replied that they were into ayurveda and do only massages. </p>.Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath's cousin found dead: Boyfriend booked for abetment to suicide.<p>However, the man tried to pull her clothes and threatened to leak her private videos online. The therapist got scared. She, along with the female receptionist, ran out and alerted the police. </p>.<p>"We have recovered CCTV footage of the spa and are carrying out further investigations," the officer said. </p>