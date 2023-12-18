India declared freedom from slave mentality: Modi after inaugurating Swarved Mahamandir

Varanasi: Inaugurating the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir here on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has declared freedom from the slave mentality and is taking pride in its heritage.

"In the era of slavery, the oppressors who made an effort to weaken India first targeted our symbols. After Independence, re-building of these cultural symbols was essential," he said.

Modi said that after India gained Independence, "there was an opposition to the rebuilding of the Somnath temple and this thought process remained dominant for decades." The result of this was that the country slipped into the pit of an inferiority complex and forgot to feel proud of its heritage, he said.

"After seven decades of Independence, the wheel of time has turned once again. The country has declared from the Red Fort freedom from a slave mentality and is taking pride in its heritage," he said.

"The work which started from Somnath has now become a campaign. Today, the grandeur of Vishwanath is singing the tales of India's indestructible glory, Kedarnath is touching new heights of development and Mahakaal Mahalok is giving proof of immortality," the prime minister said.

He said by developing the Buddha circuit, India has invited the world to visit the sites of Lord Buddha's meditation. "The development of the Ram circuit is going at a fast pace. In the next few weeks, the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed."

"We can take the step forward towards holistic development only when the country assimilates its social truths and cultural identity. Our places of pilgrimage are being developed and India is making new records in infrastructure. Today, Varanasi alone gives you a glance at the speed of development in the country."