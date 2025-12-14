How everyday generosity can turn lives around

<p>By Thufail Muhammad</p>.<p>We often come across myriad heartwarming tales of “privileged” people helping those who play a role in their daily lives — loyal and long-standing employees, drivers, domestic helps, guards, cleaners and others. These stories, spread across geographies and cultures, are invariably united by a common thread: respect, empathy and a shared sense of dignity.</p>.<p>For example, an Indian MNC recently announced significant equity-based rewards to its employees, including factory and shop-floor workers. According to reports, this marks the first instance in the country where a Deepavali bonus was awarded in the form of equities, rather than cash. The value of this grant was estimated to be Rs 500 crore and covered more than 14,000 employees.</p>.<p>A few years ago, Indian diamond merchant Savji Dholakia drew global spotlight when he gave 600 cars and 400 apartments as gifts to his employees, coinciding with the 2018 Deepavali. Gujarat-based Dholakia, known for his flamboyant yet generous rewards, said at the time that many of these workers had stood by him for decades, and he considered them his family.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In 2021, a woman from Texas made headlines when she donated a house to the woman who had raised her, her childhood nanny. The video of her handing over the house deed went viral, touching hearts around the world. “She loved me when she didn’t have to,” the woman said, describing her former nanny as her “second mother”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In another example of life-changing generosity reported in the UAE, a Filipino employer in Dubai paid for his housekeeper’s children’s education back home in the Philippines. This story, shared on expat forums in 2020, stood out not because of the amount of money involved, but because of its long-term impact — helping a family secure their future through education.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, not all acts of kindness make headlines. While working with a newspaper based in Abu Dhabi, I witnessed a host of instances where my colleagues have shown exemplary benevolence to their lesser-privileged support staff — gestures that have had a life-changing impact on the beneficiaries’ lives that no camera ever captured.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One such colleague was April Robinson, then deputy art director. Known for her warm nature, she also carried a quieter quality — generosity without fanfare. She often supported underpaid office attendants and housekeeping staff, but one story stands out.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When April bought her dream car, a silver Jaguar, many wondered what she might do with her old Volkswagen. When I asked her about it, half-hoping to buy it myself, she told me it was already spoken for. But when I gently pressed, she said she had given it to her longtime house cleaner, a “soft-spoken” Filipina who had worked in her home for years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“She once told me she was studying to get her driver’s licence,” April recalls. “I considered selling the Volkswagen — but God placed it on my heart to bless her with it instead. She had been a steady presence in my life — this was just returning the blessing in another form.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead Rag">Making a difference, without fanfare</p>.<p class="bodytext">For April, it was a simple gesture. But for her house cleaner, it changed everything: no more long rides, but more freedom and more opportunities. Today, she is married and settled in Canada and living a life once beyond her reach. Proof that kindness creates ripples far beyond what we imagine.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Another instance of generosity that stands out is that of a senior editor who donated a brand-new laptop to a housekeeping staff member who typically worked night shifts. Mubarak Yusif, the Ghanaian worker, had endeared himself to everyone in the newsroom with his knowledge of a wide range of subjects — from sports to politics.</p>.<p class="bodytext">His never-say-die attitude and unwavering drive to improve his circumstances eventually caught the attention of the editor, resulting in this life-changing donation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yusif is now a well-known figure in boxing circles. Today, as a sports promoter, he rubs shoulders with the sport’s elite at marquee events across the world.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I’m the best matchmaker in Ghana right now,” he insists — classic boxer-style bravado — but not before expressing heartfelt gratitude to the benevolent editor: “Yes, he bought a new laptop for me. I’ve got his picture on it [as my screensaver]. I will pay him a surprise visit one day.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Of course, everyone cannot aspire to be a Dholakia, but by cultivating a greater sense of empathy and mindfulness, each of us can make a difference in the lives of people who may not be receiving five-digit pay cheques at the end of the month.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As we navigate our own journeys, it’s worth pausing to reflect: Who are the people who silently support our lives? And what can we do to acknowledge their presence — not just in moments of need, but in moments of celebration and gratitude?</p>.<p class="bodytext">After all, the best gestures aren’t about changing lives overnight. They’re about saying, “I see you. I value you. Thank you.” </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">The writer is a journalist, editor and translator based in Abu Dhabi.</span></p>