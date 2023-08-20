Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: Ink attack on BJP bypoll candidate from Ghosi in Mau

Chauhan was elected from Ghosi seat in 2022 on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, but last month he resigned from the Assembly membership and joined the BJP.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 14:33 IST

Follow Us

A youth threw ink at former Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dara Singh Chauhan when he was campaigning for by-election in Ghosi assembly seat in Mau district on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri said the incident occurred when Chauhan was being welcomed by party supporters at Adri Chatti after he attended a public meeting at a college located in Kopaganj block.

After Chauhan got down from the car, some BJP workers garlanded him. A man, identified as Monu Yadav, threw black ink on Chauhan's face and clothes, the officer said, adding further investigation is on.

The video of the incident also appeared on social media.

Chauhan returned from the area after the incident.

Significantly, Chauhan was elected from Ghosi seat in 2022 on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, but last month he resigned from the Assembly membership and joined the BJP.

He had switched from the BJP to the SP in January 2022 and was earlier a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Voting for the by-election will be held on this seat on September 5, while the counting of votes is on September 8.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 August 2023, 14:33 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsGhosi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT