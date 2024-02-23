JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Kashi now being seen as a model of heritage and development: PM Modi at Banaras Hindu University

PM Modi, addressing a gathering at the Banaras Hindu University, said that the world is hearing the echoes of Indian heritage, and India will become a model of development in the next five years under him.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 08:27 IST

Follow Us

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country will become a model of development in the next five years, adding that it was the 'Modi guarantee'.

The prime minister reached his Varanasi parliamentary constituency on Thursday night and is scheduled to launch a number of development projects and address public meetings.

"Kashi is now being seen as a model of heritage and development," he said at the Banaras Hindu University.

The echo of India's rich heritage, he told the gathering, is being heard all over the world.

The prime minister will be interacting with the winners of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the university.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 February 2024, 08:27 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiNarendra ModiKashiBHU

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT