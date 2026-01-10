<p>Lucknow: A man hailing from Kashmir was detained for allegedly trying to offer 'namaz’ at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya on Saturday.</p><p>According to sources, the man is identified as 50-year old Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Shopian district in Kashmir. He is said to have tried to offer ‘namaz’ near the southern boundary of the Hindu religious site.</p><p>Sheikh allegedly started raising slogans when some locals tried to stop him. </p><p>The security personnel, who reached there on being informed, took him into custody. He was then handed over to the police at Ram Janmabhoomi police station.</p><p>Some Kashmiri youths, who sold woollen clothes, were also detained, sources informed media.</p>.Ayodhya authorities ban delivery of non-veg items within 15-km radius of Ram temple.<p>‘’The person is being interrogated…we are trying to ascertain as to how he managed to reach Ram Temple,’’ said an official from Ayodhya.</p><p>Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was travelling to Ajmer.</p><p>Some dry fruits were recovered from him. Sources said that security in the Ram Temple complex was being reviewed in view of the incident.</p>