Kin claim Meerut hospital sealed toddler's wound with Fevikwik; CMO orders probe

The family alleged that no doctor was present in the emergency ward at the time, and a ward boy asked someone to bring Fevikwik and applied it to the child's wound despite their objections.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 17:07 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 17:07 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh Hospital Meerut

