Krishna Janmabhoomi: Allahabad High Court asks ASI to reply in suit seeking survey of Agra Jama Masjid

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has asked the ASI to file its reply in a suit seeking a survey of Jama Masjid in Agra while claiming that the remains of Thakur Keshav Dev's idol in Krishna Janmabhoomi were buried in the mosque.

The plaintiffs sought a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) claiming that Mughal king Aurangzeb had demolished the temple of Keshav Dev in Mathura in 1670 and buried the remains of the idol under Jama Masjid in Agra.

The plaintiffs also prayed for the appointment of an advocate commissioner in the case seeking survey of the masjid.