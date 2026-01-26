Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Live-in influenced by western ideas; FIRs lodged when relationships fail: Allahabad High Court

Since existing laws are in favour of women, men are convicted by relying on the laws that were made when the concept of live-in relationships was nowhere in existence, the bench said.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 09:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsLive-in relationshipAllahabad High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us