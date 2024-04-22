Lok Sabha polls 2024: Samajwadi Party candidate from Aonla booked for fraud, forgery in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Two people, including the Samajwadi Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Aonla seat, have been booked in a fraud and forgery case here, police said on Monday.

They said the FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station on Sunday following a complaint filed by Abid Ali, the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from the same Lok Sabha seat.

Satyaveer Singh, a resident of Shahjahanpur who had filed unauthorised nomination from the Aonla seat claiming to be a BSP candidate, and SP nominee Neeraj Maurya have been booked under various sections of fraud and forgery, Police Circle Officer (CO) Pankaj Srivastava said.

The BSP had announced Ali's candidacy for the Aonla seat and he duly filed his nomination. Later, Singh also filed his nomination for the same seat claiming to be a BSP candidate. When this matter was investigated on April 20, the Election Commission raised an objection to the BSP's dual nominations for the same seat.