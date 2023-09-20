Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man beaten to death by partner's family in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

The woman, her father and brother have been arrested in connection with the case, the Police informed.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 11:11 IST

Follow Us

A man was allegedly beaten to death by the family members of his partner in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, her father and brother have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Superintendent of Police Trigun Bisen said, "Govind (22) was found in a field in Son village of the police station area on Tuesday.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday, he went to meet the woman when her family members caught them and thrashed the man with wooden sticks and metal bars, resulting in his death, the SP said.

The body was taken by the accused and dumped in a field, he said.

"We have arrested the woman, her father Shiv Singh and brother Sunil," the officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 September 2023, 11:11 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemathura

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT