Man, his brother arrested in UP for 'falsely' claiming gang rape of wife

<p>Sambhal: Police arrested a man for filing a false case of gang rape of his wife after finding that he had physically assaulted her, which led to her leaving their home, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Sanju, the husband, and his brother Govind were arrested on Tuesday for falsely claiming that she had been gang-raped by four men, said Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the brothers, both Maulanpur village residents, informed the police that Sanju's wife was returning home on November 1 when she was allegedly gang-raped in a vehicle, the SP said.</p>.<p>However, during the investigation, it was found that Sanju had physically assaulted his wife, after which she left their home and stayed elsewhere, he said.</p>.<p>An FIR has been registered against them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 248 (false charge of an offence made with intent to injure), the SP said.</p>