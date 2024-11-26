Man knifes bride on day of wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): A woman on Monday, the day of her wedding, was attacked with a knife, receiving cuts on her face and neck at a hotel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, police said.</p>.<p>Deepak Singhal, the attacker, was nabbed by Mansoorpur police.</p>.Youth stripped, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, family alleges; cops deny claims.<p>The victim, Shivani, was rushed to a hospital and got married to the groom, Uttam, after getting treatment, Circle Officer Ram Ashish Yadav said.</p>.<p>Yadav said Singhal was being questioned for the reason behind the attack. </p>