Man sentenced to life imprisonment for molestation bid, causing serious injuries to teenage girl in UP

Special Public Prosecutor Vimal Kumar Rai on Thursday said Yashwant Singh had entered the house of a 16-year-old girl on July 12, 2021, and molested her. When she resisted, Singh, hit her several times on the face with the intention of killing her and caused serious injuries to her with a knife, he said.