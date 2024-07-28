Home
Mata Prasad Pandey is SP's pick for UP Assembly LoP

Pandey will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 July 2024, 10:37 IST

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday appointed Mata Prasad Pandey the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Pandey will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

Yadav has appointed Pandey, SP MLA from Itwa, the leader of opposition in the assembly, a party leader said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of MLAs at the SP headquarters here.

Pandey, a Brahmin, is a former speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Published 28 July 2024, 10:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyUttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

