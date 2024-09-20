Mathura train derailment: All three impacted rail lines fixed, normal traffic resumes

Mathura: Normal rail traffic between Delhi and Mathura resumed on Friday following the restoration of three tracks two days after a goods train derailed in the area, officials said.

The Mathura-Palwal section has four railway lines of which traffic on three was disrupted due to the derailment of 25 wagons of the goods train on Wednesday between Vrindavan and Ajhai stations, they said.

"Traffic on the third line was restored at 10.30 pm on Thursday, while the other two lines were fixed on Friday afternoon and normal traffic was restored on the routes," said Prashasti Srivastava, the divisional commercial manager and public relations officer of Agra in North Central Railway.

"The railways had to either cancel some trains or the route of dozens of trains was diverted," she said earlier on Friday.