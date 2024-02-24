Mayawati pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary

Speaking at a function in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, "In every era, the sermons of the saints show us the path and also alert us. In our country, whenever anybody indulges in discrimination in the name of caste, it damages humanity."

"Ravidas ji has been calling me repeatedly to his birthplace. I got an opportunity to take forward his pledge. I got an opportunity to serve his lakhs of followers. Serving his followers at the birthplace of the Guru is nothing less than a privilege for me," he said.