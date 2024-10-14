Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Minor girl raped in Lucknow, left in field with hands and legs tied

The minor was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 16:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 16:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapeLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us