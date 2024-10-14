Minor girl raped in Lucknow, left in field with hands and legs tied

<p>Lucknow: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped around 4 pm on Monday and left in the field with her hand and legs tied, police said.</p>.<p>The minor was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, they said.</p>.Man booked in Thane for raping minor daughter.<p>Her family allegedly found her lying in a field in the Chinhat area with her hands and legs tied with a 'dupatta', Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shashank Singh said quoting the FIR lodged in the case.</p>.<p>Police has lodged an FIR based on a complaint by the girl's family under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 64 (1) (rape) and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.</p>.<p>Three police teams have been formed to crack the case, the officer added. </p>