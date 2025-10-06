Menu
Mistaken for thief, Dalit man lynched in Raebareli; five held, two cops suspended

Eyewitnesses told the police that the mob dragged the victim to the Ishwardaspur railway station and left him there in a critical condition.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 15:36 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 15:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeDalitRaebareli

