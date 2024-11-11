Home
uttar pradesh

Molestation plaint unheard, teenager hangs self in UP village; cops suspended

According to police, the family claimed she was molested on her way to coaching classes and was also threatened over the phone.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:45 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 08:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimes against womenPocso

