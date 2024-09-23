Monkey intervention saves girl from rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat: Report

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly saved by a troop of monkeys from a rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.
As per a report by The Times Of India, the girl was lured by a man and taken to an abandoned house after which he attempted to sexually assault her.
In the police compliant her parents stated that a troop of monkeys intervened and rushed towards the man due to which the man instantly left the place. The girl informed her parents about the incident and told them how the monkeys saved her.
The girl's father told TOI that she was playing outside when the man came and lured her away. He also informed that the accused was caught in the CCTV camera, however, his identity is yet to be known.
"He also threatened my child that he would kill me. My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened," the father said, as reported by the publication.
Baghpat circle officer Harish Bhadoria, as quoted by TOI said that they have started the investigation into the matter and the parents have filed an FIR.
The sections mentioned by the officer are BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and POCSO act.
Published 23 September 2024, 05:55 IST