Monkey intervention saves girl from rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat: Report

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly saved by a troop of monkeys from a rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

As per a report by The Times Of India, the girl was lured by a man and taken to an abandoned house after which he attempted to sexually assault her.

In the police compliant her parents stated that a troop of monkeys intervened and rushed towards the man due to which the man instantly left the place. The girl informed her parents about the incident and told them how the monkeys saved her.