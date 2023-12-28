JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Motorcycle collides with truck amid dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, 2 killed

'It appears that the duo failed to spot the truck due to dense fog. While Pathak was killed on the spot, Vivekanand succumbed to injuries at a hospital a few hours later,' SHO said.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 10:41 IST

Unnao: Two men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a stationary truck here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday, suspecting that the accident took place due to dense fog.

"Govind Pathak (31) and Vivekanand (21) were travelling on a motorcycle and it collided with a truck on Wednesday night," SHO Sehramau police station Kamal Dubey said.

"It appears that the duo failed to spot the truck due to dense fog. While Pathak was killed on the spot, Vivekanand succumbed to injuries at a hospital a few hours later," he said.

Early Thursday, police constable Dinesh Yadav who was driving a police jeep was injured when his vehicle collided with a truck in an area under the Purva police station. The constable has been admitted to a hospital, officials said.

(Published 28 December 2023, 10:41 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentTruckbike

