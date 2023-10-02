Home
uttar pradesh

Mumbai-bound Akasa Air flight delayed by 5 hours after airline receives security alert

Following the alert, the passengers were deplaned and local authorities carried out the required security checks, Akasa Air said in a post on Sunday night.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 02:28 IST

A Mumbai-bound Akasa Air flight was delayed by over five hours on Sunday after the airline received a security alert during the boarding process in Varanasi, the airline said.

Following the alert, the passengers were deplaned and local authorities carried out the required security checks, Akasa Air said in a post on Sunday night.

"Akasa Air Varanasi flight QP 1497, scheduled to fly from Varanasi to Mumbai at 14:50 pm on October 1, received a security alert during the boarding process," it said.

As per safety and security procedures, all passengers were deplaned and the local authorities followed the necessary procedures, it added.

Later, the aircraft was released for operations, Akasa Air said, adding that its team was on the ground to assist passengers and serve refreshments.

The flight departed at 8:06 pm, it said.

(Published 02 October 2023, 02:28 IST)
