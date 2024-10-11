Murder convict escapes from Bareilly Central Jail

<p>Bareilly: A 46-year-old prisoner serving a life sentence on count of murder escaped from the central jail here on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>Harpal, the escapee, was working in the jail's agricultural farm when he suddenly stopped the tractor he was driving and ran away.</p>.<p>"Despite being chased by prison guards, Harpal managed to escape and has not been found since," Superintendent of Police Manush Parikh said.</p>.Man arrested for rape escapes from police custody, re-arrested after encounter in UP's Deoria.<p>The Izzatnagar Police Station has deployed three teams to track the convict.</p>.<p>Police also raided his house in Fatehganj East, but he was not found.</p>.<p>Harpal was shifted to Central Jail-1 in July last year when he was sentenced to life for murder.</p>.<p>He was allowed to work in the farm because he could drive a tractor.</p>