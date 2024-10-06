Muzaffarnagar riots: Court acquits 7 men due to lack of evidence

<p>Muzaffarnagar: A local court here has acquitted seven accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case due to lack of evidence, a counsel said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The Special Investigation Team has filed charge sheets in 175 of 510 riot cases, but only 21 people have been convicted in three cases so far.</p>.<p>More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 people displaced in the communal riots of 2013 in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.</p>.<p>Bittu, Praveen, Bablu, Pankaj, Pintu, Narender, and Anil were acquitted on Sunday.</p>.<p>Additional District and Sessions Judge Kanishk Kumar said the prosecution failed to prove its story in the case.</p>.<p>Defence counsel Rahul Chaudhry said the complainant and other witnesses did not support the prosecution's story and turned hostile.</p>.<p>According to the FIR filed in the matter, rioters barged into the Bahawdi village house of one Shakir and robbed cash and jewellery.</p>.<p>The incident occurred under the Phugana Police Station jurisdiction on September 8, 2013.</p>.<p>The SIT had filed a charge sheet against the seven men under section 395 (dacoity) of the IPC. </p>