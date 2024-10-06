Home
Muzaffarnagar riots: Court acquits 7 men due to lack of evidence

The Special Investigation Team has filed charge sheets in 175 of 510 riot cases, but only 21 people have been convicted in three cases so far.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 13:53 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 13:53 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMuzaffarnagarMuzaffarnagar riots

