<p>The father of dowry victim Nikki Bhati, a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly burned to death in Greater Noida, made a shocking statement about the prevalence of dowry in his clan. </p><p>Bhikari Singh Payla claimed that marriages in his family still happen with dowry and mediators engage in it. Speaking to <em><a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/i-have-lost-everything-noida-dowry-victim-nikki-bhatis-father-to-ndtv-9155256">NDTV</a></em>, days after his daughter's tragic death, he said, "In our clan, marriages happen through (dowry) mediators. We need to listen to our <em>samaj</em> and clan members."</p><p>As the dowry death case surfaced, political leaders, social activists and others condemned the alleged crime and demanded justice for Nikki. But many echoed one question -- dowry despite <a href="https://www.indiacode.nic.in/bitstream/123456789/5556/1/dowry_prohibition.pdf">ban</a>? </p><p>Nikki's father claimed that he married off two of his daughters, Nikki and Kanchan, into the Bhati family satisfying a list of dowry demands. </p>.<p>He said that during the wedding, the family offered an expensive car and gold. He claimed that the in-laws kept asking for more items, including a Mercedes and about Rs 36 lakh. Condemning the alleged unsettling dowry demands, he said with tears, "I have lost everything. I lost my daughter, what is left now." </p><p>When the news channel asked why he obliged to dowry, he pointed fingers at the society and his clan, where he alleged the banned practice still prevails.</p>.<p><strong>What happened with Nikki Bhati?</strong></p><p>Nikki was a young woman married to a man named Vipin Bhati in 2016 after allegedly settling a huge sum in dowry. However, Nikki allegedly suffered constant harassment from her husband and in-laws, who according to the victim's family kept demanding for money and expensive dowry items. In a disturbing incident, she was allegedly beaten up and burnt alive recently. </p><p><strong>Dowry deaths in India</strong></p><p>Dowry is illegal in India for decades now, but data highlights the contradictory reality. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.ncrb.gov.in/search/index?search=dowry">National Crime Records Bureau</a> (NCRB) revealed that as many as 7,634 women lost their lives to dowry harassment in 2015. However, the numbers have reduced slightly in the past few years. </p><p>Official data shows a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trapped-by-tradition-why-dowry-still-kills-in-india-3663052">marginal decline</a> in dowry death cases — with an average of 7,000 cases reported each year between 2017 and 2022, compared to around 8,000 annually between 2012 and 2016.</p>