Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Need to listen to samaj': Noida dowry victim's father says marriages happen through mediators

Nikki's father claimed that he married off two of his daughters, Nikki and Kanchan, into the Bhati family satisfying a list of dowry demands.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 13:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 13:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimedowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us