Need to 'pay attention at trial courts' to reduce growing number of cases: CJI Chandrachud

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of an arbitration centre inaugurated by him, the CJI said, “Trial courts are where the solution to problems begins, there is a need to pay attention. Many such cases are increasing in the Supreme Court which should be settled in the trial court itself. Due to non-availability of bail in small cases, people are coming to the Supreme Court and the pressure there is increasing.” Talking about Uttar Pradesh, CJI Chandrachud said that investment is increasing in the state. Industries will be set up in the state and in this regard, it is necessary to have expansion and trust in the judicial sector, he added.