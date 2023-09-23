Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Newly-wed woman killed by in-laws in UP's Maharajganj over dowry demand

The victim Vandana had been married for five months.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 01:45 IST

Follow Us

A 30-year-old newly married woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday for failing to meet their dowry demand, police said. The incident took place at the Siddhartha Nagar locality in the Sonauli area here on Friday, they added. Vandana, the victim, got married to Somnath five months ago.

Her father Mohan lodged a complaint alleging his daughter was harassed by her in-laws for dowry and named them as the suspects in the crime, Nautanwa Circle Officer Abha Singh said.

Based on Mohan's complaint, a case is being lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Singh said. Police said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 September 2023, 01:45 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradeshdowry

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT