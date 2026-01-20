Noida techie death | UP cops arrest real estate developer in connection with case

<p>Uttar Pradesh police Tuesday said they have arrested the real estate developer in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/noida-techie-drowns-as-car-plunges-into-pit-junior-engineer-sacked-notices-issued-to-traffic-work-officials-3866873">death of an engineer in Noida</a>, whose car had plunged into a deep pit at construction site. </p><p>The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/techie-drowning-case-greater-noida-ceo-removed-sit-formed-to-probe-3867575">removed the Greater Noida CEO Lokesh M</a> and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.</p><p>The SIT is expected to submit its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within five days.</p><p>Yuvraj Mehta (27), who worked in Gurugram, was returning to his home in Noida Sector 150 when his car fell into a deep, water-filled pit near an under-construction site on the night of January 16. He died after frantically pleading for help for around two hours.</p>