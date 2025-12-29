Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

One dies as overloaded truck mounts divider, topples onto SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur

Police from multiple stations, senior officers and fire services were present at the spot to manage rescue and traffic operations.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 10:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentRampur

Follow us on :

Follow Us