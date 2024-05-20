Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

One killed, 40 injured as bus falls off flyover in Uttar Pradesh

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the deceased was identified as Prem Kishan (40) who is a resident of Meerut.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 04:28 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 04:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bareilly Uttar Pradesh: One passenger died and 40 were injured when a bus fell from a flyover in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 3:30 am when the bus was coming from Delhi.

The bus fell from a flyover in the Fatehganj police station area, killing one passenger and injuring 40. The deceased was identified as Prem Kishan (40), a resident of Meerut, said District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Bareilly. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2024, 04:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBareillyBus accident

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT