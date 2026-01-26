Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

One rescued, 50 feared drowned after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

The boat had come from Tunisia, it added, a common ⁠departure point for ⁠migrants risking the dangerous ‌journey to reach Europe.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 20:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 20:49 IST
World newsTunisia

Follow us on :

Follow Us