uttar pradesh

Online classes in all Noida schools till November 25

The physical classes were suspended by the district administration last week in view of harmful levels of air quality in the region.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 19:34 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 19:34 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAir PollutionNoida

