Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ornaments, cash worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from Shiva temple in UP's Barabanki

On receiving information, the circle officer and the Haidergarh station house officer reached the spot and initiated an investigation.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 06:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsShiva templetheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us