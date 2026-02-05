<p>Barabanki (UP): Silver ornaments, cash and CCTV equipment worth around Rs 25 lakh were allegedly stolen from the Avsaneswar Mahadev <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiva-temple">Shiva temple </a>in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Temple committee president Sanjay Giri said the thieves, wearing monkey caps, allegedly broke the lock of the main gate behind the temple and entered the premises around 3 am on Tuesday.</p>.<p>They removed the silver canopy installed above the Shivling, the silver covering around it and other silver ornaments, besides cash kept in the donation box.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/gone-in-5-minutes-hunt-afoot-for-bengaluru-techies-stolen-shoe-worth-rs-16000-at-temple-3801888">thieves </a>also took away the CCTV recording to avoid identification, he said.</p>.Mangaluru crime: Thief ties elderly woman, stuffs cloth in mouth and loots valuables after entering house on pretext of requesting water .<p>The theft came to light on Wednesday morning when priest Shivam Giri reached the temple and found articles scattered and the donation box broken and empty.</p>.<p>On receiving information, the circle officer and the Haidergarh station house officer reached the spot and initiated an investigation.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (Southern) Ritesh Singh and a forensic team also inspected the site and collected evidence. Singh said a case has been registered against unknown persons and the assessment of the stolen property is underway.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said three teams of the crime branch have been constituted to crack the case and the culprits will be arrested soon.</p>