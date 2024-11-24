Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ploggers group in Kanpur get PM Modi's praise in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

The group has been diligently plogging -- jogging while picking up litter -- for the last 183 weeks.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 15:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 15:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKanpurMann ki Baat

Follow us on :

Follow Us