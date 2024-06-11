PM Modi to visit Varanasi on June 18

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on June 18 and address a farmers' conference, BJP office-bearers here said on Tuesday.

This would be Modi's first visit to his parliamentary constituency after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third time.

The BJP's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said Prime Minister Modi will be in Varanasi on June 18 on a day-long visit. During this, Modi will address a farmers' conference and its venue is being decided, he said.