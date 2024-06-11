Home
PM Modi to visit Varanasi on June 18

The BJP's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said Prime Minister Modi will be in Varanasi on June 18 on a day-long visit. During this, Modi will address a farmers' conference and its venue is being decided, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 07:46 IST
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on June 18 and address a farmers' conference, BJP office-bearers here said on Tuesday.

This would be Modi's first visit to his parliamentary constituency after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third time.

The BJP's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said Prime Minister Modi will be in Varanasi on June 18 on a day-long visit. During this, Modi will address a farmers' conference and its venue is being decided, he said.

After addressing the farmers' conference, the prime minister will offer prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and also participate in Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, Patel said.

Published 11 June 2024, 07:46 IST
