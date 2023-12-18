PM Modi's speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam translated real-time with AI

Addressing the event on Sunday, the prime minister said, '"Those from Tamil Nadu, I request them to use your earphones (to listen to the speech) using AI technology for the first time."

Modi expressed hope that artificial intelligence would make it easier for him to reach out to the people. "This was my first experience. In future, I will use it and you will have to respond. Now, as usual, I speak in Hindi and AI will translate it to Tamil," he said.