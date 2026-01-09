<p>Varanasi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Varanasi Police conducted a raid at the residence of a close associate of alleged cough syrup trafficking kingpin Shubham Jaiswal, in connection with an ongoing probe into a codeine-laced cough syrup racket, officials said on Friday.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) T Sarvan said a search was carried out Thursday evening at Prashant Upadhyay's residence in Madouli as part of the investigation. However, Upadhyay was not present at the house during the raid.</p><p>Sarvan said police teams from various police stations participated in the operation. During the raid, police questioned family members and collected some documents, he said.</p><p>The DCP said the police would examine the business dealings between Upadhyay's two firms -- Radhika Enterprises and Rajendra Drug Agency -- and Shaili Traders to ascertain the nature of transactions and the manner in which the trade was conducted.</p>.Uttar Pradesh court issues notice to attach Rs 30 crore assets of accused in codeine cough syrup case.<p>He said Prashant Upadhyay, is also named in the FIR registered in the case along with Shubham Jaiswal.</p><p>Upadhyay is known as a major trader of cough syrup at the Saptasagar medicine market here.</p><p>Police suspect that firms linked to Upadhyay were involved in transactions of codeine-laced cough syrup worth several crores, Sarvan added.</p><p>The latest action is part of a wider probe being carried out by Uttar Pradesh authorities into the alleged illegal stocking and trade of the codeine-laced regulated syrup worth hundreds of crores, with links outside the state.</p>