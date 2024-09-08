Political power can be inherited, but wisdom can't: CM Yogi Adityanath slams Akhilesh Yadav

Heart as well as brain is needed to run a government, he said, adding "Satta virasat mein mil sakti hai par buddhi nahin (Power can be inherited but wisdom cannot)." ''Those who used to consider power as their 'bapauti' (family property) have started realising that they will never return to Uttar Pradesh, that is why they are trying to conspire. They (SP) are trying to create anarchy. They have nothing to do with development and the safety of daughters and businessmen," he added.