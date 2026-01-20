Menu
Rahul Gandhi calls BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla, requests cricket academy in Raebareli

Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated a cricket tournament in his parliamentary constituency of Raebareli.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 10:18 IST
