Rahul set to attend district development meeting, inaugurate project in Raebareli

<p>Lucknow (UP): Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> is set to attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting and participate in other local events is his parliamentary constituency Raebareli on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Leader of the Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> arrived here this morning and immediately left for his constituency.</p>.<p>Gandhi will inaugurate the beautification project at the Degree College intersection undertaken by the municipal corporation in Raebareli, UP Congress president Ajay Rai said.</p>.<p>Following that, he will lay the foundation stone for roads under the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and then join the DISHA meeting.</p>.<p>The meeting will focus on various public welfare issues, including schemes such as MGNREGA, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and others, he added.</p>.<p>This will be Gandhi's first official meeting with local officials since becoming an MP.</p>.<p>According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, DISHAs were formed to ensure better coordination among members of Parliament, state legislatures and local governments.</p>