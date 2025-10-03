<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led Maha Yuti government’s new order to keep Mumbai open 24x7 has run into politics with Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya, slamming the dispensation. </p><p>In fact, when the undivided Shiv Sena (UBT) ruled the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Aaditya proposed this very move. However, he faced criticism for promoting nightlife in Mumbai.</p> .Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) to sound poll bugle for local bodies election during Dussehra .<p>The order covers all shops, restaurants, malls, theatres and entertainment venues, but excludes liquor shops, wine and beer shops, bars, dance bars, discotheques and hookah parlours.</p><p>The decision followed complaints from businesses and establishments about being denied extended hours by police and local authorities despite the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, which already permits such operations. </p><p>However, the establishment which may be kept open for business on all days in a week subject to the condition that every worker shall be allowed a weekly holiday of at least twenty-four consecutive hours of rest.</p> .<p>Addressing the annual Dussehra rally, Uddhav said: “We wanted night-time facilities like food stalls, toilets, drinking water. BJP opposed us, but today they quietly implement the same idea and take credit.”</p><p>Aaditya, a two-time MLA form Worli and former Tourism Minister, in a post on X, said: "I’m amused to see the BJP that (not so long ago) criticised me on “culture and safety” to do with my policy of “Mumbai 24/7”, has re-issued a GR for the same. </p><p>" I had asked them then, and I ask them now, what’s against our culture in enabling a hard working city to be able to eat and chill till late? Mumbai is a hard working city that works 24/7. The policy has been in place since January 2020, and the BJP’s leaders criticised it then.” </p> .<p>Posting newspaper clippings of 2020, he asked: "The new GR wasn’t needed, but I wonder what made it change its mind?”</p><p>Meanwhile, Viren Shah, President of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), welcomed the order but expressed doubts about enforcement by various agencies. “The police still have discretionary powers and may insist on early closures citing law and order. The success of this decision will depend on strict enforcement and adequate security.”</p>