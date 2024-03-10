Rajnath lauds PM, says Modi govt converted difficulties into opportunities

Singh said, 'It was believed that airports or air travel were only for the upper class and the common man could not travel by air. Air travel served as a gap between the rich and the poor. We have bridged that gap through the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.'

Mentioning internet, he said 'You can see the same thing in internet connectivity also. Earlier only the rich had access to the internet. We could not even imagine that a poor person would have internet. It is the result of the work done by our government that today everyone, rich and poor, has internet facility.'

The minister said the poor, who did not go to banks earlier were connected with banks through Jan Dhan Yojana.