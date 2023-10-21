Rakesh Tikait joins farmers' protest in Greater Noida

BKU members are staging an indefinite protest in Greater Noida over issues like higher compensation for the land of villagers acquired by government in the past, the union's local functionary Subhash Choudhary said.

Two days ago during an official visit to Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said the government has directed officials of local authorities in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway to resolve the issues of farmers on priority.