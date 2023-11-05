JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Ram Mandir consecration rituals begin with 'akshat puja'

This 'pujit akshat' or worshipped rice will be distributed among 90 post holders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) who have gathered here from 45 organisational provinces of the country.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 12:09 IST

Ayodhya: The rituals for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple here began on Sunday with 'akshat puja'.

The 'akshat puja' is being performed at the 'Ram Darbar' or court of Lord Ram in the temple with the worship of about 100 quintals of whole grain rice mixed with turmeric and desi ghee, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

This 'pujit akshat' or worshipped rice will be distributed among 90 post holders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) who have gathered here from 45 organisational provinces of the country. These VHP members will then distribute the rice across the nation before January 22, the date for the consecration ceremony, the trust added.

(Published 05 November 2023, 12:09 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Mandir

