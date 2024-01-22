Ram mandir consecration: Unique terms and phrases explained

The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled to take place today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'yajman'. In the run-up to the Ram temple ceremony, spiritual terms and phrases unheard before, are being introduced to us.
Track our full coverage here, but before that lets take a look at some of those spiritual terms and phrases.
'Pran Pratishtha'
'Pran Pratistha'’s literal meaning is 'The establishment of life force'. The ceremony permeates energy into the idol of Ram Lalla, transforming it from a mere form into a deity. It bridges the gap between devotees and the object of their adoration and unites the divine and the material.
'Yajman'
'Yajamana' refers to the person who performs a religious ritual or ceremony, particularly a sacrificial ritual called 'yajna'. For today's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the temple trust has nominated PM Modi as the chief ('mukhya') 'yajman'.
'Garbha Griha'
The term 'Garbha Griha' translates to sanctum sanctorum. It is the part of the temple where the main idol is placed. It is a Sanskrit term in which 'garbha' is literally derived from the word 'womb' and 'griha' means 'home'.
'Anushthan'
The series of actions including reciting of hymns, mantras and activities performed during the ritual are collectively referred to as 'anushthan'.
'Kalash pujan'
'Kalash pujan' is a prominent ritual performed on auspicious occasions, including Navratri, Durga Puja, house warming or even while performing any major ceremony at temples. It is performed to worship the universe from which everything else has emerged as the water in the 'kalash' represents the primordial water from which the entire creation emerged.
'Prayaschit puja'
The term 'prayashchit' means seeking forgiveness or penance whereas puja means a religious ritual. In this ceremony, person carrying out the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol, carries this ritual, aimed at the purification of the soul, out.
'Dhwaja dand'
'Dhwaja stambh' or 'Dhwaja dand' or flag post is a pole erected at the top of the main structure of the temple. It is believed to be a connection between the universe and 'Garba Griha'.