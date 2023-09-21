Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Rape suspect snatches cop gun, opens fire; subdued by Noida police

When the police reacted and opened retaliatory fire, Saurabh was hit on his leg and taken into custody again, an officer said.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 07:58 IST

Follow Us

A 19-year-old man, suspected of raping a minor, tried to flee from police custody but was shot at and held again in Noida on Thursday, officials said.

The man was arrested late on Wednesday over allegations of raping a nine-year-old girl. He was taken for a medical examination on Thursday, a senior official said.

'Accused Saurabh, a native of Farrukhabad district, was arrested by officers of Sector 39 police station. He was booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and provisions of the POCSO Act,' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

'He was taken for a medical examination this morning and, while coming back to the police station, snatched the service pistol of Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh and opened fire at the accompanying police team with the intent to kill them,' Avasthy said.

When the police reacted and opened retaliatory fire, Saurabh was hit on his leg and taken into custody again, the officer said.

The service pistol was also recovered from him, he said.

The accused was then sent to a hospital again for medical treatment and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 07:58 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT