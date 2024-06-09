Rape victim attempts suicide in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi: A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her school principal, attempted suicide by jumping in front of a goods train on Saturday, police said.
The girl has been admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition, they said.
DK Mishra is posted as the principal in Rambali Sharma Saraswati Bal Mandir School located in Bharwari Municipal Council under the Kokhraj police station area.
A video of the principal in an objectionable condition with the girl, a resident of a village in the police station's area, went viral on social media four days ago.
Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Bhanu Bhaskar said Raju Singh Lodh who made the video public was arrested on Saturday.
After investigating the viral video, a case was registered against the principal on the basis of a complaint of the victim's family.
The case was registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act and the POCSO Act.
A team was formed by Circle Officer Sirathu Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma to investigate the case and arrest the accused.
Vishwakarma said the girl attempted suicide by jumping in front of a freight train on the Delhi-Howrah railway line on Saturday.
She was seriously injured after being hit by the train. On getting information, police reached the spot and admitted her to the district hospital.
He said according to her family members, the girl attempted suicide as she was upset that the video had gone viral.
Published 09 June 2024, 01:01 IST